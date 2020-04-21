Global  

U.S. Oil Prices Fall Below Zero For The First Time In History

NPR Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Oil prices went into negative territory on Monday. That means traders were paying money to get people to accept oil in May. It's a sign of just how imbalanced the global oil markets are.
