U.S. Oil Prices Fall Below Zero For The First Time In History
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Oil prices went into negative territory on Monday. That means traders were paying money to get people to accept oil in May. It's a sign of just how imbalanced the global oil markets are.
US President Donald Trump will sign a temporary order to halt all immigration into the country although no further details have been shared on the time and scope of the ban yet. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries not to politicise...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
크로아상 US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history on Monday amid the deepest fall in demand in 25 years. https://t.co/69VeQX1S8V 2 minutes ago
fonecable.com U.S. Oil Prices Fall Below Zero For The First Time In History https://t.co/ImKJXk6c7w #fcBIZ#fcNEWS#fcNPR Oil pri… https://t.co/qbVH4Tc4w5 2 minutes ago
🧐 Bitcoin Gent! 🧐 RT @fintechfrank: People say bitcoin is wild.
Throughout this crisis, we’ve seen spine-tingling equity volatility, Treasury yields hit rec… 2 minutes ago