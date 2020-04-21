'The world is more than 15% screwed up': Billionaire investor Howard Marks warned the recent stock rally doesn't reflect reality**

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Hill RT @businessinsider: 'The world is more than 15% screwed up': Billionaire investor Howard Marks warned the recent stock rally doesn't refle… 51 seconds ago Politics and Opinions The world is more than 15 screwed up Billionaire investor Howard Marks warned the recent stock rally doesnt reflect… https://t.co/IgXTqoqprw 10 minutes ago Ketan Vora RT @TihoBrkan: "We're only down 15% from the all-time high of Feb. 19," said billionaire investor Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capit… 23 minutes ago Daniel Wilkinson 'The world is more than 15% screwed up': Billionaire investor Howard Marks warned the recent stock rally doesn't re… https://t.co/0g0glwHSgZ 30 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 'The world is more than 15% screwed up': Billionaire investor Howard Marks warned the recent stock rally doesn't re… https://t.co/aVUTKKC0LW 37 minutes ago Carrie H RT @wallisweaver: “We’re only down 15% from the all-time high of Feb. 19,” Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, said Monday on… 40 minutes ago Satheesh Kuppili @RGVzoomin @realDonaldTrump You are even more dumb than Trump! China should be screwed and made to bite the dust fo… https://t.co/zWy52Y6LL6 44 minutes ago Sam Rupani ‘The world is more screwed up’ than the stock market is currently reflecting, warns billionaire investor - MarketWa… https://t.co/j3bVx25NJc 49 minutes ago