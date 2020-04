US oil prices climb briefly above zero before plunging back into negative territory after Monday's historic rout Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Oil prices briefly bounced back into positive territory Tuesday before dropping back below zero following Monday's historic price rout.

· WTI crude was selling at $0.10 per barrel at one point in morning trading, before it fell back to negative territory at $-0.76 per barrel by the middle of the European morning.

· Oil prices briefly bounced back into positive territory Tuesday before dropping back below zero following Monday's historic price rout.· WTI crude was selling at $0.10 per barrel at one point in morning trading, before it fell back to negative territory at $-0.76 per barrel by the middle of the European morning.· Oil

