Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely love to see it'

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely love to see it'· Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet in which she celebrated the collapse of oil prices on Monday.
· "You absolutely love to see it," the progressive Democrat tweeted. "This along with record low-interest rates means it's the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our...
Tweets about this

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely... https://t.co/YHgpNqsjj2 43 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely love to see it'… https://t.co/0x4dK4W70E 2 hours ago

Politicsinsider

Politics Insider Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely love to see it' https://t.co/2clIKhQnUX 2 hours ago

VernonDavis

Vernon Davis Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday deleted a message in which she appeared to cheer a historic drop in… https://t.co/BMKddD8FWN 4 hours ago

FullMagazineUS

FullMagazine❌ ‘You Absolutely Love To See It’ -https://t.co/Qe11CLUQ37 - Freshman New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria… https://t.co/veszu2N7Jb 4 hours ago

realDutchReagan

Dutch Reagan 🇺🇸 @RepAOC Here is a snapshot of the socialist’s agenda. After she see’s the oil market collapse, Alexandria Ocasio-… https://t.co/j7dt6bsKzd 6 hours ago

JudiBUSA

Judi B "Freshman New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cheered the destruction of jobs in the energy… https://t.co/QIQu5YYKJb 10 hours ago

mahjonggirl

Victoria Garzillo Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday deleted a message in which she appeared to cheer a historic drop in… https://t.co/vwkbWKmn8l 11 hours ago

