Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet about the negative oil price which said: 'You absolutely love to see it' Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet in which she celebrated the collapse of oil prices on Monday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet in which she celebrated the collapse of oil prices on Monday. "You absolutely love to see it," the progressive Democrat tweeted. "This along with record low-interest rates means it's the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our

