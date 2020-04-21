Global  

Former Cisco CTO takes on CEO role at small networking startup

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Cisco Systems Inc.’s former chief technology officer of engineering is departing after two decades to head up a small networking startup as CEO. Dave Ward, who also held the title of chief architect and senior vice president of the Networking and Security Business, is headed to PacketFabric, a 5-year-old networking-as-a-service startup based in Culver City.  The company raised a Series B round in August and was valued at $55 million after a previous round in January 2018. The company has raised…
