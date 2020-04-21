Former Cisco CTO takes on CEO role at small networking startup

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Cisco Systems Inc.’s former chief technology officer of engineering is departing after two decades to head up a small networking startup as CEO. Dave Ward, who also held the title of chief architect and senior vice president of the Networking and Security Business, is headed to PacketFabric, a 5-year-old networking-as-a-service startup based in Culver City. The company raised a Series B round in August and was valued at $55 million after a previous round in January 2018. The company has raised… 👓 View full article

