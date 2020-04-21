eWellness Healthcare on track to treat 300,000 physical therapy telehealth patients in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB:EWLL) announced Tuesday that its PHIZIO digital physical therapy platform is on pace to treat more than 300,000 patients in the US and Canada in 2020. Usage of the company’s telehealth platform has surged as many physical therapists (PTs) are currently unable to meet with patients in person due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Telemedicine options like eWellness’ PHIZIO program allow them to provide assessment and treatment in real-time using a smartphone or laptop. Through an interactive video chat, physicians are able to prescribe and monitor patients’ home exercises — all while working from home themselves. READ: eWellness Healthcare sees PHIZIO digital physical therapy visits surge to 200+ per day amid coronavirus ”We are experiencing a huge increase in the utilization of our PHZIO digital treatment platform and we continue to advise our partners that they should implement plan of care options for the transference of patients from in-clinic treatment plans to virtual care treatment plans in the face of the coronavirus continuing to spread globally,” eWellness' CEO Darwin Fogt said in a statement. “Our objective is to provide plan options for our partners that can be implemented into an emergency preparedness operating model. Specifically, to ensure the continuity of care, mitigate patient infection and the further spread of the virus.” eWellness is offering group demos and training sessions of the program for physicians at a cost of $49 per person. Providers who complete training will have free use of the platform for 30 days and will be eligible to receive patient referrals from the company’s website. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

