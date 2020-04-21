Global  

SoftBank shares attractive near-term as buyback eyed: UK's AVI

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
SoftBank Group's planned $22.5 billion share buyback presents an attractive buying opportunity but it is not a clear longterm investment, said a London-based investor that has built up a small stake.
