Endeavour Mining executives to donate part of their salary to help fight coronavirus in West Africa

Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) said Tuesday that its leadership team is donating a portion of their salaries to help support local communities in West Africa that are grappling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. CEO Sebastien de Montessus is leading the charge by donating 30% of his base salary, with other member of the executive team donating part of their salaries, for the next three months. Endeavour will match the funds to result in a total donation of $1 million, which when added to previous spending on community initiatives, brings the miner's total donation to $6 million. London-based Endeavour operates mines in Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mali. Funds from the C$1 million donation will be used to source medical equipment for local health centres in the three countries and provide financial support to families and schools that have seen a loss of income due to the pandemic. "The world is currently facing an unprecedented challenge fighting COVID-19 and dealing with the economic, social and health consequences that have arisen," CEO Sebastin de Montessus said in a statement. "Beyond financial aid, we have leveraged our global supply chain, broader network and medical expertise to obtain key medical supplies to bolster the national authorities' response across Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali," he added. The CEO also made sure to thank local healthcare professionals on the frontline for their "outstanding and selfless" work under very difficult circumstances, in addition to Endeavour's directors and employees who contributed both financially and by supporting the implementation of the firm's business continuity program. Operations running smoothly The Endeavour Miningde boss highlighted the "tremendous dedication" at Endeavour's mine sites, where employees have committed to extended rotations to help maintain production levels. Endeavour said its gold shipments and sales are continuing with increased health and safety measures in place. Operations are continuing under the company's incident management and response plan, which is being monitored by an epidemiologist brought on by Endeavour as its special advisor. The company also reported that a few employees who had tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, have successfully recovered.


