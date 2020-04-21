Waitr expands into grocery delivery in Birmingham

Global  

A food ordering and delivery app has expanded into Birmingham's grocery delivery scene. Louisiana-based Waitr is now offering grocery items on its app. Basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal care products, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce, are available for same-day service. The company has hired personal shoppers in addition to its delivery drivers to fulfill orders, and will provide no-contact delivery. “In such a time of need, we felt like it is our…
