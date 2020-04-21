Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Five Things for Tuesday, including a plan to slowly reopen Oregon

Five Things for Tuesday, including a plan to slowly reopen Oregon

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Good morning. Time for Five Things for a Tuesday morning. How does Oregon begin to ease restrictions adopted to contain COVID-19? There is a plan, but it is only an unofficial draft so far. A document obtained by the Oregonian lays out three phases for loosening restrictions, eventually allowing mass gatherings, open restaurants and staffed workplaces, but the shift back to normal would depend on declining cases, widespread testing and protections for exposed groups. A quarter-million Oregonians…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Five Things for Tuesday, including reopening Oregon: Good morning. The days all blend together now, but here are Fi… https://t.co/mVoyVE5qhi 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.