Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ducey not ready to relax stay-at-home order, will follow White House guidelines

Ducey not ready to relax stay-at-home order, will follow White House guidelines

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey isn't ready to relax stay-at-home orders as others have done, saying in a call with various mayors the state hasn't hit certain federal guidelines to reopen the economy. The continued orders come as several thousand people protested the mandates on Sunday and Monday seeking to relax requirements for businesses in the wake of COVID-19. On a conference call with Arizona mayors on Monday, Ducey said he plans to use the guidelines issued by the White House April 16 to determine…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Ducey's stay-at-home order to expire April 30

Ducey's stay-at-home order to expire April 30 01:49

 Governor Ducey's Executive Order requiring residents to stay at home is set to expire on April 30.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny County Residents Say They're Ready To Get Out Of Their Homes [Video]

Allegheny County Residents Say They're Ready To Get Out Of Their Homes

In the sixth week of Allegheny County's stay-at-home order, people are ready to get out of the house; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:26Published
Dr. Oz And Dr. Mark McClellan Outline Who Is Considered Vulnerable Mentioned In The White House Task Force Guidelines. [Video]

Dr. Oz And Dr. Mark McClellan Outline Who Is Considered Vulnerable Mentioned In The White House Task Force Guidelines.

Dr. McClellan explains what needs to happen within our healthcare system and with our testing capability to be ready for this step in addition to who is considered part of the vulnerable population..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Using White House Guidelines, Georgia Plans To Reopen Some Businesses

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he is reopening the state based on White House criteria. Soon hair salons, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters can open...
NPR Also reported by •CBC.ca

White House consults bishops on church reopening guidelines

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Apr 29, 2020 / 02:22 pm (CNA).- The White House has consulted four Catholic bishops who have reinstated public Masses, as the Trump...
CNA Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this