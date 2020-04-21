Global  

Alabama's shelter-in-place order to remain in place through at least April 30

Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday reiterated that the state's shelter-in-place order will remain in effect through at least April 30. The announcement came in a Tuesday morning press conference, following other Southern states – including Georgia – unveiling plans to reopen businesses this week. It also came after a state task force announced recommendations late last week that included reopening many businesses immediately and amid growing calls in many corners to reopen the state economy. Ivey…
Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Shelter in place order extended

Shelter in place order extended 01:52

 Governor Tate Reeves announced he is extending the statewide shelter in place in place order by seven days.

