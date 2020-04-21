Global  

Missouri sues China, accusing the country of 'deceit' over Covid-19 pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The state of Missouri on Tuesday sued China in federal court in St. Louis, accusing it of "an appalling campaign of deceit" related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused massive economic disruption and killed 177 people in the state. Attorney General Eric Schmitt initiated the action. "The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease," Schmitt said in a statement. "They must…
