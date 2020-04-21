PUDO launches GiveBack Canada to give people the tools to donate clothing to charity during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PUDO Inc (CSE:PDO) (OTCQB:PDPTF), North America’s only carrier-agnostic pick-up and drop-off counter network, has started a national campaign called GiveBack Canada to connect Canadian charities that have seen their supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with people who are able to make donations. Charities that operate brick-and-mortar thrift stores to fund community outreach programs have closed due to the virus, hurting those who utilize such services to help make ends meet. Meanwhile, millions of Candians are self-quarantining at home and many are cleaning out their closets and would like to make charitable donations, the company said. "There is a perfect storm of crisis and charitable opportunity brewing here in Canada, and PUDO is uniquely situated to respond immediately and at no cost to Canadians, " CEO Frank Coccia said in a statement. "Several large Canadian charities need to accumulate post-pandemic thrift store inventory, and millions of Canadians are locked down at home, industriously spring cleaning but with nowhere to send their donation boxes." READ: PUDO seeing exponential growth in parcel volumes during global coronavirus pandemic That’s where GiveBack Canada can help. To participate, people can donate boxes of gently used clothing and footwear by printing out a free shipping label on GiveBackCanada.ca and dropping the boxes off at a participating PUDOpoint Counters location. "We are extremely grateful to be of national service during this pandemic," Coccia said. "Our entire team has been working long hours remotely, so that we could be ready for launch this week. I thank each and every one of our staff, plus the thousands of PUDOpoint operators, couriers and transport drivers participating in GiveBack Canada." Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

