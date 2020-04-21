NA Proactive news snapshot: PUDO, PyroGenesis Canada, Endeavour Mining, Milestone Scientific, Ideanomics UPDATE ...

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PUDO Inc (CSE:PDO) (OTCQB:PDPTF), North America’s only carrier-agnostic pick-up and drop-off counter network, has started a national campaign called GiveBack Canada to connect Canadian charities that have seen their supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with people who are able to make donations. Charities that operate brick-and-mortar thrift stores to fund community outreach programs have closed due to the virus, hurting those who utilize such services to help make ends meet. Meanwhile, millions of Candians are self-quarantining at home and many are cleaning out their closets and would like to make charitable donations, the company said. "There is a perfect storm of crisis and charitable opportunity brewing here in Canada, and PUDO is uniquely situated to respond immediately and at no cost to Canadians, " CEO Frank Coccia said in a statement. PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) has received an additional payment of roughly C$475,000 (US$325,000) from its client, a US tunneling company, as part of a previously announced agreement to purchase plasma torches. To date, the company has received more than C$1 million (US$725,000) from the anonymous client. The agreement will see PyroGenesis develop and supply high-powered plasma torches designed specifically for tunneling applications. Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) said its leadership team is donating a portion of their salaries to help support local communities in West Africa that are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Sebastien de Montessus is leading the charge by donating 30% of his base salary, with other member of the executive team donating part of their salaries, for the next three months. Endeavour will match the funds to result in a total donation of C$1 million, which when added to previous spending on community initiatives, brings the miner’s total donation to C$6 million. London-based Endeavour operates mines in Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mali. Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS), the medical technology group, said it had integrated a new feature into its CompuFlo epidural system, which will benefit patients who need catheters and the hospitals treating them. The firm's CompuFlow system is a computer-controlled, real-time pressure-sensing technology."This capability makes CompuFlo the first and only known instrument that can confirm the placement of a catheter within seconds, versus 20-to-40 minutes using conventional methods," said Leonard Osser, interim CEO at Milestone, adding that this technological leap would add another 20 years to its patent protection for the system. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) informed investors Tuesday about an action plan from the Chinese State Council to accelerate the country’s adoption of electric vehicles. The New York-based company has offices in Beijing, including its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global. The State Council, China’s primary administrative authority, issued what it called the Three-Year Action Plan for the Battle of the Blue Sky, an acceleration of its original environmental Big Sky Plan from 2018. The new three-year initiative includes agreements from 24 provinces and cities to speed the adoption of new energy vehicles, and MEG is working with seven priority regions in the country. American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) said Tuesday its previously announced $10 million strategic investment has been reaffirmed. The Nevada-based company, which announced the funding in February, had expected to receive the money on April 19. But given the global shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it said: “everything has been slowed.” The investment is from Newood Finance Solutions Limited, a corporation in Fiji doing business as Unifinance Limited — an affiliate of VCM Group Pty Limited, American Battery Metals’ engineering, procurement and construction partner. The funding will allow the company to pursue lithium-ion battery recycling and its advanced extraction technology. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) announced Tuesday a positive update on the regulatory and launch advancement for the Evolve line of preservative-free dry eye products into Canada. Medicom Healthcare, the UK manufacturer of Evolve products, has received a positive outcome of the audit to meet standards for the Canadian Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP), Aequus said in a statement. The MDSAP, fully implemented by Health Canada in January 2019, establishes a new audit standard for all medical device manufacturers that distribute in Canada, including those with existing marketed products. Quantum Computing Inc (OTCMKTS:QUBT), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, will host a webinar to dISCuss its technical strategy and Mukai middleware while demonstrating its QCI NetworkX for solving graph problems. The webinar, scheduled for 12 pm ET on April 28, will be hosted by Steve Reinhardt, vice president of product development. Quantum Computing’s Mukai middleware, announced in January, is quantum-ready application-development middleware, developed to help users and application developers solve extremely complex dISCrete optimization problems, which are at the heart of some of the most difficult computing challenges in industry, government, and academia. ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) client Field of Flowers is giving families the chance to virtually deliver personal Mother’s Day wishes in May. Florida-based Field of Flowers has created the Mother’s Day Augmented Reality Custom Video using ImagineAR’s platform that allows the sender to create a personal video message that the recipient downloads via the Free ImagineAR mobile application. The unique use of augmented reality ensures a safe and healthy celebration for families who are physically separated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Fire and Flower said in a statement. CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has hired Lending Tree executive Marty Weishaar as its vice president of marketing. At Lending Tree — the largest online lending marketplace in the US — Weishaar led growth and acquisition marketing teams for more than a decade. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) told investors it has filed a new patent in the US concerning the use of its DehydraTECH technology to deliver antiviral drugs, which could help in the global fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). "Lexaria's proprietary drug delivery platform has already proven its effectiveness in the oral delivery of other lipophilic drugs such as nicotine, cannabinoids, and more, with multi-fold increases in both the rate and extent of bioabsorption," noted John Docherty, the president of the biotech company in a statement. CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp (CSE:CNFA) is launching a new hemp oil infused cream for joint and muscle support. The product will be launched under the New York-based company’s YOOFORIC brand, which also markets hemp oil-infused chewing gum. YOOFORIC’s cream will help combat inflammation, chronic joint pain and muscle soreness using premium ingredients delivered in a gel-like format. Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD), which is commercializing its sugarBEAT non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor, has secured a 24-month, $5 million non-convertible loan. The loan does not include warrants or other equity securities, the company said in a statement Tuesday. “This loan strengthens our financial position without diluting shareholders, and provides additional resources to accelerate our commercial strategy for sugarBEAT in Europe, as well as support our planned launch of proBEAT in the USA,” said CEO Dr Faz Chowdhury. “We appreciate the favorable terms and strong support from our lender, Chicago Venture Partners.” Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) said it has closed a previously announced non-brokered private placing, raising gross proceeds of C$1.25 million. The Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused tech group said the proceeds will be used for business development and sales (C$250,000), corporate pivot and product development of new artificial intelligence verticals (C$225,000) and general working capital. The group issued 125 million units at C$0.01 each, with each unit comprising one common share and one share purchase warrant. Media Central Corporation Inc (CSE:FLYY) said Tuesday that it was beta-launching ECentralSports.com, a dynamic digital news and culture destination for e-gaming and esports fans. Simply by leveraging the Toronto-based company's flagship publications NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight, ECentralSports will enter the market with access to 6.5 million readers and the support of award-winning editors and writers. Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) has issued a second update to investors this week regarding its pending acquisition of a company that owns the rights to a provisional patent for a hydroxychloroquine patch - a transdermal delivery method that could curb the side effects associated with using the drug to treat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It has been highlighted by some — including President Trump — as a possible coronavirus treatment. However, in its oral tablet form, side effects can include headache, dizziness, diarrhea, vomiting, blurred vision, and arrhythmia. However, delivering the drug through the skin regulates its dosage, improving patient compliance and outcomes, the company said. Less of the active ingredient needs to be administered and, because it bypasses the gastrointestinal tract, side effects are mitigated. eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB:EWLL) announced Tuesday that its PHIZIO digital physical therapy platform is on pace to treat more than 300,000 patients in the US and Canada in 2020. Usage of the company’s telehealth platform has surged as many physical therapists (PTs) are currently unable to meet with patients in person due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Telemedicine options like eWellness’ PHIZIO program allow them to provide assessment and treatment in real-time using a smartphone or laptop. Through an interactive video chat, physicians are able to prescribe and monitor patients’ home exercises — all while working from home themselves. Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) has named Rob Henderson as its new CEO while making other changes to its board and senior management team. Henderson, who started his new role on Tuesday, was most recently, he was president and CEO of Amerigo Resources LTD (CVE:ARG), a copper producer with assets in Chile. In addition to the new CEO appointment, the company said its board has appointed David Garofalo as incoming chairman, effective immediately. Great Panther said Jeffery Mason has stepped down as CEO and resigned from the board - which he also chaired since 2019 - but will continue to provide consulting services to the company to ensure a smooth transition of the executive duties to Henderson. Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) (OTCMKTS:GRLVF) has revealed that drilling will kick off at its PG West and Stonepark projects in Ireland in May and August, respectively, this year subject to any coronavirus restrictions, and added that the company’s aim was to become more nimble and focused. The firm's huge land position in the country - around 3,000 square kilometers - will be significantly reduced in coming months, it revealed, to focus on these two projects in the Limerick basin. Conscience Capital Inc (CVE:DGTL.P) has completed its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange as the content marketing company gears up to expand its business. The Toronto-based company said it has also finalized its previously announced transaction with Hashoff LLC, which owns a unique program allowing brands to collect a host of information about top-ranked social media content creators in real-time. Conscience Capital said it will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘DGTL’ but plans to change its name in the forthcoming weeks. "Completing the TSX Venture listing is a key milestone for the company, as Hashoff embarks on becoming a leading provider of content marketing for brands and agencies," Michael Racic, Conscience Capital’s CEO said in a statement. CB2 Insights Inc (CSE:CBII) (OTCQB:CBIIF) announced on Tuesday that it has completed the purchase of Colorado-based medical cannabis clinic group Rae of Sunshine Health Services (ROSH) LLC. On April 4, CB2 said it would acquire 100% of ROSH and its subsidiaries in a cash and stock deal, and take over operations for the multi-location clinic group. As per the agreement, CB2 will issue 882,978 shares to complete the purchase and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold. ROSH, operating under the name Relaxed Clarity, has four physician-staffed clinics in Colorado specializing in medical cannabis therapy. Eastern Zinc Corp (CSE:EZNC) (OTCMKTS:ETZCF) is set to raise C$2 million gross via a private placing, which will be used to advance its exploration projects in Canada and for working capital. In a statement, the resource group said it would issue up to 40 million units at C$0.05 a throw. Shares in the firm closed Monday in Toronto at C$0.075 - up 25%. Each unit under the placing consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) (TASE:ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced that it will host a conference call to dISCuss its first quarter 2020 earnings results, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8.30am ET (1.30pm UK, 3.30pm Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎ To access the conference call, investors can dial one of the following numbers: US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call. Information Services Corporation (CVE:ISV) has said it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, after the market close. It added that an investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at 11.00am EST to dISCuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing spikes in conference call volumes. As a result, it is recommended that participants try to dial-in to the call 15-20 minutes before the start time to avoid long hold times or missing the start of the call. ISC encourages those who are joining the call on a listen-only basis to join the live audio webcast of the conference call which will be available on the company's website. Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) said it has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, due to logistics and delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company noted that it is relying on the exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its annual documents, required by April 30, 2020 for an additional 45 days. It estimates that its 2019 annual documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before July 13, 2020. Arctic Star said there have been no material business developments since the date of its last interim financial statements, filed on November 28, 2019, except as disclosed by the company in subsequent news releases. RNC Minerals (TSX:RNX) said its senior management will host a conference call/webcast on May 7 at 10.00am Eastern Time to discuss the corporation's first quarter 2020 results. RNC plans to issue a news release containing first quarter 2020 results before markets open on the same day. To access the webcast, North American callers should dial: 1-888-231-8191; Local and international callers please dial: 647-427-7450. The webcast link is: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1307688&tp_key=c1d29cf000. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay through the webcast link, or for a one-week period beginning at approximately 1.00pm Eastern Time on May 7, through the following dial-in numbers - North American callers: 1-855-859-2056, pass code 2859616; local and international callers: 416-849-0833, pass code 2859616. Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (CVE:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) has said it will be hosting a 30-minute live webinar to provide its shareholders with an update on recent events taking place with the company on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1.00pm PDT/4.00pm EDT. It added that the webinar will allow participants to write in questions during the live presentation, which will be addressed at the end. The password to join the webinar is 089131 and the meeting ID will be 831 6431 2161 on this link.


