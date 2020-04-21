United Airlines said Monday it expects to report a pre-tax loss of about $2.1 billion for the first quarter. As Fred Katayama reports, the coronavirus pandemic smothered its growth aspirations in Latin America and led the company to seek another $4.5 billion in government aid.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Victor Valerio RT @ReutersBiz: United Airlines announces stock offering, shares slip https://t.co/lUWLKjN5xA https://t.co/IbhQNP9GMG 20 minutes ago
Baldwin De La Cruz United Airlines plans to sell 39.3mn shares of stock to raise funds.
Add stock sales to the tools from the capital… https://t.co/dxUTJJbezz 41 minutes ago
Jose Hassan United Airlines NYSE:UAL 27.88+0.09 (+0.32%)
Post 27.43 -0.45 (-1.61%) Days high 28.36 Vol 28,293,236 #UAL shares d… https://t.co/GcBSz6rhCC 46 minutes ago