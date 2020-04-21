Global  

United Airlines announces stock offering, shares slip

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a stock offering of 39.25 million shares, sending its shares down 3% in extended trading.
News video: United see $2.1 billion loss

United see $2.1 billion loss 01:04

 United Airlines said Monday it expects to report a pre-tax loss of about $2.1 billion for the first quarter. As Fred Katayama reports, the coronavirus pandemic smothered its growth aspirations in Latin America and led the company to seek another $4.5 billion in government aid.

