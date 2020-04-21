United Airlines looks to raise $1 billion with new stock offering, shares slip Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a public offering of 39.25 million shares aimed at raising more than $1 billion to help shore up capital in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

