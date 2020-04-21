Global  

Emergency ordinance gives COVID-19 protections for S.F. grocery, drug store workers

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
San Franciscans working in grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants and for on-demand delivery services close to gaining new COVID-19 workplace protections Tuesday afternoon after the unanimous approval of an emergency ordinance from the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance requires that employers provide personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant at no cost to employees. On-demand delivery service workers are to be reimbursed for purchasing them. Delivery…
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Grocery workers say customers are not practicing social distancing

Grocery workers say customers are not practicing social distancing 00:25

 A union representing grocery store workers says 85% of workers say customers are not practicing proper distancing, leading to many concerns.

