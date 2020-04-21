Emergency ordinance gives COVID-19 protections for S.F. grocery, drug store workers Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

San Franciscans working in grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants and for on-demand delivery services close to gaining new COVID-19 workplace protections Tuesday afternoon after the unanimous approval of an emergency ordinance from the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance requires that employers provide personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant at no cost to employees. On-demand delivery service workers are to be reimbursed for purchasing them. Delivery… 👓 View full article

