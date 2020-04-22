Global  

Oil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, layoff workers

Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, layoff workers 02:00

 As oil prices plunge, the impact is weighing on global markets and businesses in Colorado.

