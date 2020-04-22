De Grey Mining continues to grow scale of Hemi gold discovery with extensions at Brolga and Aquila

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

De Grey Mining Ltd (ASX:DEG) has grown the scale of its Hemi discovery at Mallina Gold Project near Port Hedland in Western Australia with mineralisation extended at the Brolga and Aquila zones. At Brolga, gold-sulphide mineralisation has been defined over a strike length of more than 640 metres in length, up to 300 metres width and to a maximum depth of approximately 300 metres. The mineralisation remains open and further drilling is continuing to establish the extent of gold mineralisation. Aquila is a parallel gold-sulphide zone to the north of the larger Brolga zone. Reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling has also established significant gold mineralisation over a strike of 800 metres, up to 50 metres width and to a maximum depth of around 300 metres. "Scale of Hemi continues to grow" De Grey technical director Andy Beckwith said: "The overall scale of Hemi continues to grow, with three large gold zones in Aquila, Brolga and the new Crow defined to date. "Our immediate plans are to continue the 80 metres x 80 metres step out resource drilling at all three areas Brolga, Aquila and Crow with one RC and two diamond rigs active. "We have a further four other significant intrusions in the immediate area, Scooby, Antwerp, Shaggy and Alectroenas, over a strike length of 15 kilometres still to test. "The metallurgical program has commenced with an initial emphasis on defining the oxide, transition and fresh domains and completion of a suite of comminution, leaching, sulphide flotation and oxidation test work. "We expect this work will provide overall recoveries for each domain and define a potential plant processing flowsheet." Notable gold extensions at Brolga include: 15 metres at 2.4 g/t from 40 metres; 38 metres at 1.6 g/t from 168 metres; and 29 metres at 1.1 g/t from 148 metres. Further extensions defined in diamond and RC at Aquila are: 16.2 metres at 3.3 g/t from 249.3 metres; 8.95 metres at 1 g/t from 303 metres; 6.2 metres at 2 g/t from 344.8 metres; 6 metres at 2.4 g/t from 80 metres; and 26 metres at 1.5 g/t from 83 metres. Ongoing operations Further RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of each deposit on nominal 80 x 80 metres spacing with the overall aim to delineate the overall extent of each deposit prior to an initial Inferred resource estimation. Three rigs are currently operating between Brolga, Aquila and Crow. The metallurgical program has begun with sampling of diamond core underway.


