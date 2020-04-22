Covid 19 coronavirus: City Rail Link worksites to reopen under alert level 3 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Work on New Zealand's largest infrastructure project - the City Rail Link in Auckland - is set to kickstart back into life when the country enters alert level 3.Two hundred workers will re-enter CRL worksites next Tuesday after... Work on New Zealand's largest infrastructure project - the City Rail Link in Auckland - is set to kickstart back into life when the country enters alert level 3.Two hundred workers will re-enter CRL worksites next Tuesday after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: 41 Action News - Published 6 days ago Seven COVID-19 cases reported at KCK construction site 02:25 A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at a Kansas City, Kansas, construction site. Seven workers from the Donnelly College work site have all contracted the virus. But work is continuing there. You Might Like

Tweets about this