Covid 19 coronavirus: City Rail Link worksites to reopen under alert level 3

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: City Rail Link worksites to reopen under alert level 3Work on New Zealand's largest infrastructure project - the City Rail Link in Auckland - is set to kickstart back into life when the country enters alert level 3.Two hundred workers will re-enter CRL worksites next Tuesday after...
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Seven COVID-19 cases reported at KCK construction site

Seven COVID-19 cases reported at KCK construction site 02:25

 A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at a Kansas City, Kansas, construction site. Seven workers from the Donnelly College work site have all contracted the virus. But work is continuing there.

