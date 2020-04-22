Virgin Australia administrator to hold first creditors' meeting on April 30 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's administrators said they will hold a first meeting of creditors on April 30 and have retained Houlihan Lokey to advise them on restructuring the airline. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 19 hours ago Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis 01:43 Virgin Australia Holdings on Tuesday (April 21) succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry. Libby Hogan reports.

