Virgin Australia administrator to hold first creditors' meeting on April 30
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's administrators said they will hold a first meeting of creditors on April 30 and have retained Houlihan Lokey to advise them on restructuring the airline.
Virgin Australia Holdings on Tuesday (April 21) succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry. Libby Hogan reports.