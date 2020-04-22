Global  

AT&T will make HBO Max free to some customers, sets May 27 launch

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
AT&T Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will make its HBO Max streaming service free to some customers when it launches on May 27.
