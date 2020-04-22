Global  

Facebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook will buy a 10% stake in the digital business of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion, as the social media firm looks to leverage its highly popular WhatsApp chat service to offer digital payment services.
