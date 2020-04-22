St George Mining surveys continue to unlock Mt Alexander mineral system

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

St George Mining Ltd's (ASX:SGQ) modelling of geophysical data from recent survey work has provided new nickel-copper sulphide targets for an upcoming drill program targeting nickel-copper sulphides at Mt Alexander Project, Western Australia.



The company is continuing to unlock the mineral system at its flagship project using magnetotellurics (MT) and audio-magnetotellurics (AMT) surveys.



Sophisticated 3D inversion modelling of the initial MT survey data has provided further definition to conductive features located in positions geologically favourable for nickel-copper sulphides.



St George Mining executive chairman John Prineas said: "The MT survey data is showing us that there is an extensive and deep-reaching structural network at Mt Alexander, which is typical of large nickel sulphide systems.



"We are seeing new conductive zones along strike and down-dip of known nickel-copper sulphide deposits - these locations are very favourable for the potential discovery of additional mineralisation."


