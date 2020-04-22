Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Iran's Guard says it launched military satellite amid U.S. tensions

Iran's Guard says it launched military satellite amid U.S. tensions

Hindu Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran’s Central Desert, says Revolutionary Guard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ssjoshssjosh

Sachin Joshi RT @republic: Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it launched military satellite into orbit https://t.co/AH4XML9nwL 1 minute ago

Mondaykgnj

Kathy G. RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp says it has successfully launched a military satellite into orbit. 1 minute ago

Maresa91686774

M IRAN MISSILES: Iran says it launched first military satellite amid US tensions https://t.co/Q6IZYbXXXK #FoxNews 1 minute ago

ckkirsch1

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 RT @ckkirsch1: Well. Bring it the***on. Be careful what you play with Iran. Iran says it launched first military satellite amid US te… 3 minutes ago

drchrisnewton

Dr Chris Newton RT @AP: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the United St… 3 minutes ago

carolynn_june

carolynnjune RT @LisaMei62: "Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said on Wednesday that it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensi… 6 minutes ago

Rebecca17761

Rebecca1776🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @JohnKerry needs to "Questioned" about this.😡 Iran says it launched first military satellite amid US tensions https://t.co/R7OgGIRUJp 7 minutes ago

kimcbengard

kim colleen bengard RT @WashTimes: Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid U.S. tensions https://t.co/A0za66Eym4 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.