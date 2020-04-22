Global  

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook will spend $5.7 billion for 10% of Reliance Industries's digital business, as the social media firm looks to leverage its popular WhatsApp messenger to offer digital payment services to small grocers in India.
