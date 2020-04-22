Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman

Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday named easyJet Chairman John Barton as its non-executive chairman, less than a month after appointing Rachel Osborne to the permanent role of chief executive officer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

allmixblog2

Allmixblog Ted Baker Names easyJet Executive John Barton as Chairman https://t.co/JT9hdQa5MG By Reuters from NYT Business Day… https://t.co/vJM5ez8sBn 2 days ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman https://t.co/7jN1rqc8Px 2 days ago

twofourx7

twofourx7 Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman https://t.co/iqgUJV6kSN 2 days ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman https://t.co/hTa1l1gwqJ https://t.co/ouqoXVDP3g 2 days ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman https://t.co/xyFYtz9FJ4 #businessNews April 22, 2020 2 days ago

NEDworks

NEDworks RT @Trendolizer: #TedBaker names #easyJet #executive #JohnBarton as #chairman #chiefexecutiveofficer… https://t.co/SltAi0abSk 2 days ago

VIXC_News

VIXC News Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman - https://t.co/cRVgLGFTGU #VIXC #LatestComments 2 days ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman https://t.co/pTY52tietl 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.