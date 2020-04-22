Ted Baker names easyJet executive John Barton as chairman

Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday named easyJet Chairman John Barton as its non-executive chairman, less than a month after appointing Rachel Osborne to the permanent role of chief executive officer.

