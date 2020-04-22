Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Heineken beer sales slide amid lockdowns, worse to come

Heineken beer sales slide amid lockdowns, worse to come

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, reported a 14% slide in beer sales in March, with sharp declines in all regions as the COVID-19 pandemic closed pubs and restaurants across the globe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realnewspro

The Real News pro! Heineken suffers 14% slide in beer sales in March 106500266 14 minutes ago

starbizmy

StarBiz Heineken beer sales slide amid lockdowns, worse to come https://t.co/XLaV8Yi81o https://t.co/XLaV8Yi81o 16 minutes ago

esm_magazine

ESM Magazine .@Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, reported a 14% slide in #beer sales in March, with sharp declines in… https://t.co/wJu8jmxTbF 17 minutes ago

RealKeiron

Keiron RT @CNBCi: Heineken suffers 14% slide in beer sales in March https://t.co/vaBY8Hxzxa 26 minutes ago

hafizihamid

hafizi RT @malaymail: Heineken suffers 14pc slide in beer sales in March | Malay Mail https://t.co/yBPp8XDwk1 29 minutes ago

DrTony44

Anthony RT @ReutersBiz: Heineken suffers 14% slide in beer sales in March https://t.co/SgXuWtIw05 https://t.co/ooM8fA3f22 32 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Heineken beer sales slide amid lockdowns, worse to come https://t.co/h0xqWjJQBZ 33 minutes ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Heineken suffers 14pc slide in beer sales in March | Malay Mail https://t.co/yBPp8XDwk1 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.