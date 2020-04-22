Heineken beer sales slide amid lockdowns, worse to come

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, reported a 14% slide in beer sales in March, with sharp declines in all regions as the COVID-19 pandemic closed pubs and restaurants across the globe.

