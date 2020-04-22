Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Former Panthers head coach puts Charlotte home on market (Photos)

Former Panthers head coach puts Charlotte home on market (Photos)

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
In the latest marker of changing times for the Carolina Panthers, former head coach Ron Rivera has put his home near the posh Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte on the market. The 5,442-square-foot home at 9212 Heydon Hall Circle is listed with Allen Tate Realtors for a little more than $1.3 million. The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms – and plenty of Panthers-themed touches, from the teal color of furniture in the outdoor living area to a team logo in artistic glass above a wine-storage…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TH4Life90

#GDTBATH RT @sean102400: Per Temple LB Sam Franklin Jr.’s Instagram story, he has signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He i… 2 hours ago

REbySphere

REbySPHERE Redskins Coach Ron Rivera Selling His Charlotte Home for $1.3M: Ron Rivera, the former head coach of the Carolina P… https://t.co/80s0C7yYSV 7 hours ago

sean102400

Sean McMenamin Per Temple LB Sam Franklin Jr.’s Instagram story, he has signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free age… https://t.co/Nl2LsqwvwA 1 day ago

TracyJeffords

Tracy Jeffords RT @DaShawnWSOC9: That’s a wrap on Matt Rhule’s first #NFLdraft as #Panthers head coach Says he knew it was going to be defense heavy, bu… 1 day ago

DaShawnWSOC9

DaShawn Brown That’s a wrap on Matt Rhule’s first #NFLdraft as #Panthers head coach Says he knew it was going to be defense hea… https://t.co/W0DHVHIY9R 1 day ago

BULariatSports

Lariat Sports Bravvion Roy will reunite with former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as the Carolina Panthers have drafted the defens… https://t.co/uhc4kDUN8b 1 day ago

DerekDuke25

Derek Duke Another Baylor Bear off the board. How about this? The Carolina Panthers take Baylor DT Bravvion Roy with the 184th… https://t.co/yAKnFMRq2y 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.