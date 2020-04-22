Oil prices remain volatile after record-breaking negative plunge Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Oil prices remain turbulent, a day after turning negative for the first time in history. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns around the world have seen demand for oil dry up, and storage space is running low. Analysts say the international benchmark, Brent crude, is a better reflection of the current state of the market, but prices remain at their lowest level in decades. Donald Trump has pledged to support America's oil and gas industry - we look at what measures could be in store. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 19 hours ago Explained: What negative crude oil prices mean at the pump 01:49 The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil plunged below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history, a troubling sign of an unprecedented global energy glut as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel and curbs economic activity. But what do negative crude prices mean in the real world? Lauren... You Might Like

Tweets about this