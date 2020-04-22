EU antitrust regulators resume probe into Boeing, Embraer deal Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing's bid to buy the jetmaking arm of Embraer , with a decision due by Aug. 7, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this