Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive

Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
An aviation ministry employee has tested Covid-19 positive and the HQ building where he works, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, has been sealed for 3 days as per protocol for being disinfected. This is the first confirmed case of a central government ministry employee getting the Wuhan origin flu. The aviation ministry said it is taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Aviation ministry HQs to be sealed after staffer tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia

Aviation ministry HQs to be sealed after staffer tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia 02:46

 Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no communal angle to the April 16 Palghar lynching incident and the attack was a fallout of swirling rumours triggered by social media posts about child-lifters on the prowl in the area. A civil aviation ministry employee who resumed work...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

airgoacademy

Airgo Academy RT @republic: Civil Aviation Ministry building sealed after employee tests positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/vStCxxbi6e 32 seconds ago

public_trading

Trading Public School Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive https://t.co/P8RRiRumN9 https://t.co/a5EqccksIS 54 seconds ago

atgnctweets

Around The Globe News Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid19 positive An employee in the civil aviation ministry h… https://t.co/XfW24nPfJ1 59 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Employee tests COVID-19 positive, part of Civil Aviation Ministry's office sealed https://t.co/s3r7Bxbhl1 1 hour ago

Shantha47907679

Shantha Kumari Aviation Ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus, headquarters sealed https://t.co/dCUJ4P9ANy via… https://t.co/6agg5MPro1 1 hour ago

ABhadrappa

Ashok Bhadrappa FROM MY PERSONAL BOT ASSISTANT : Courtesy :the-times-of-india https://t.co/g8Rmxf1K1Z 1 hour ago

sanjayisocl

Sanjay Jain Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive https://t.co/JeVXB2FKFy 1 hour ago

Soumya51747008

Soumya RT @SwarajyaMag: Civil Aviation Ministry Headquarters To Be Sealed After Employee Tests Positive With Coronavirus https://t.co/7fa0mrKhPa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.