Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An aviation ministry employee has tested Covid-19 positive and the HQ building where he works, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, has been sealed for 3 days as per protocol for being disinfected. This is the first confirmed case of a central government ministry employee getting the Wuhan origin flu. The aviation ministry said it is taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol. 👓 View full article

