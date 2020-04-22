Aviation ministry HQ sealed as employee tests corona positive
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () An aviation ministry employee has tested Covid-19 positive and the HQ building where he works, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, has been sealed for 3 days as per protocol for being disinfected. This is the first confirmed case of a central government ministry employee getting the Wuhan origin flu. The aviation ministry said it is taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol.
A civil aviation ministry employee who resumed work...
