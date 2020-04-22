Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata

Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The Honda Accord has been Edmunds’ top-rated midsize sedan since this latest generation launched for the 2018 model year. But a new challenger has arrived on the scene: the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata.

The previous Sonata exhibited a quiet competence in most fields, though it played it safe in the styling department. The 2020 Sonata, in contrast, has a sleek and bold new look. It also debuts several features that are rare for this class of car, including the ability to use your phone as a key.

Are the changes enough to dethrone the reigning champion? Edmunds’ team of expert reviewers compare the 2020 Accord and the 2020 Sonata to determine a winner.

INTERIOR ACCOMMODATIONS

One of the primary reasons to buy a midsize sedan instead of a small sedan such as the Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra is increased passenger room. Both the Accord and the Sonata feature abundant legroom in the front and back, allowing a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit behind a similarly sized driver without issue.

There are minor differences, however. The Accord’s tapered roofline reduces headroom in the back relative to the Sonata, and taller rear occupants might feel the pinch. The driver’s footwell is also a little tight, and some might rub their knees against the hard plastic of the center tunnel.

The Sonata offers more headroom than the Accord in both rows, even in models equipped with a panoramic sunroof. And unlike the Accord, our drivers had no problem fitting in the Sonata.

Winner: Sonata

COMFORT AND REFINEMENT

The Accord does a nice job of keeping you comfortable on the road. Its suspension ably filters out large bumps and cracks in the pavement, and the front seats are supportive for long drives. It’s also well insulated against traffic noise.

The Sonata’s seats are less...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steinlauf

Avi Steinlauf .@Edmunds compares 2020 @Honda Accord with @Hyundai Sonata https://t.co/9U4fT3bIrG 4 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Edmunds compares 2020 #Honda Accord with #Hyundai Sonata https://t.co/58jPoEZh4T 11 hours ago

lasvegasluxlife

Las Vegas lux Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata - Las Vegas Sun Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata  Las Vegas Sun 11 hours ago

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "Edmunds Compares 2020 Honda Accord With Hyundai Sonata" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/hKzh7JtE3g 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.