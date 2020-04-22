Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The Honda Accord has been Edmunds’ top-rated midsize sedan since this latest generation launched for the 2018 model year. But a new challenger has arrived on the scene: the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata.



The previous Sonata exhibited a quiet competence in most fields, though it played it safe in the styling department. The 2020 Sonata, in contrast, has a sleek and bold new look. It also debuts several features that are rare for this class of car, including the ability to use your phone as a key.



Are the changes enough to dethrone the reigning champion? Edmunds’ team of expert reviewers compare the 2020 Accord and the 2020 Sonata to determine a winner.



INTERIOR ACCOMMODATIONS



One of the primary reasons to buy a midsize sedan instead of a small sedan such as the Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra is increased passenger room. Both the Accord and the Sonata feature abundant legroom in the front and back, allowing a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit behind a similarly sized driver without issue.



There are minor differences, however. The Accord’s tapered roofline reduces headroom in the back relative to the Sonata, and taller rear occupants might feel the pinch. The driver’s footwell is also a little tight, and some might rub their knees against the hard plastic of the center tunnel.



The Sonata offers more headroom than the Accord in both rows, even in models equipped with a panoramic sunroof. And unlike the Accord, our drivers had no problem fitting in the Sonata.



Winner: Sonata



COMFORT AND REFINEMENT



The Accord does a nice job of keeping you comfortable on the road. Its suspension ably filters out large bumps and cracks in the pavement, and the front seats are supportive for long drives. It’s also well insulated against traffic noise.



The Sonata's seats are less...


