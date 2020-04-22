Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Five things to know today, and what I learned from school this week

Five things to know today, and what I learned from school this week

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Good morning, Cincinnati! Happy Earth Day and thank God for Cincinnati's beautiful parks – now more than ever. Here are the five most important things you need to know to start your busy business day. The Senate passed a relief bill late Tuesday afternoon for $484 billion in additional aid for small businesses and hospitals. But even with extra funding, the PPP money is still likely to be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis. So how should businesses proceed? This story from our sister…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.