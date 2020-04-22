Global  

Sensex closes 743 points up, Nifty settles at 9,187; Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank major gainers

Zee News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Zee Entertainment too staged a brilliant performance in today`s session and closed 20 per cent up at Rs 155.10 per share. The other major gainers were Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Britannia, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp.
👓 View full article
