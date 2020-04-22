Chipotle agrees to pay record fine for food safety incidents, including one in Powell in 2018 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will pay $25 million – the largest fine in U.S. history – for food safety incidents and illnesses, including an outbreak at its Powell restaurant in 2018. The U.S. Justice Department Tuesday announced two counts of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by “adulterating food while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce.” Chipotle, in a deferred prosecution agreement, agreed to pay the fine and institute a comprehensive food safety program.… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit News - Published 14 hours ago Chipotle Pays $25 Million To Resolve Tainted Food Allegations 00:32 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said. The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal... You Might Like

Tweets about this