Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Chipotle agrees to pay record fine for food safety incidents, including one in Powell in 2018

Chipotle agrees to pay record fine for food safety incidents, including one in Powell in 2018

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will pay $25 million – the largest fine in U.S. history – for food safety incidents and illnesses, including an outbreak at its Powell restaurant in 2018. The U.S. Justice Department Tuesday announced two counts of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by “adulterating food while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce.” Chipotle, in a deferred prosecution agreement, agreed to pay the fine and institute a comprehensive food safety program.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Chipotle Pays $25 Million To Resolve Tainted Food Allegations

Chipotle Pays $25 Million To Resolve Tainted Food Allegations 00:32

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said. The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.