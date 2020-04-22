Bank of America under fire for PPP loan processing

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Potbelly Returns Its $10 Million PPP Loan



Potbelly is the latest restaurant chain to announce it will return a $10 million PPP loan from the government's relief program for small businesses in order to let more deserving businesses benefit.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:22 Published 18 hours ago Small businesses apply for relief during coronavirus pandemic



During Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump was questioned about the issues with the SBA and the new PPP. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wells Fargo, Chase, others sued over PPP lending Wells Fargo was sued by two California companies over how it prioritized processing loan applications for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The suit by the...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Accelerate Diagnostics latest publicly traded Arizona company to get PPP loan Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., a Tucson-based biotech company collaborating on the global distribution of new Covid-19 antibody tests, is the latest Arizona...

bizjournals 6 days ago





Tweets about this