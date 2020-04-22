Bank of America under fire for PPP loan processing
|
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Four businesses filed a lawsuit against Charlotte's Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) on Sunday, criticizing the way it handled loan applications for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. The suit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges the bank prioritized applications for higher loan amounts because those would generate more origination fees for the bank. The SBA previously said PPP applications would be accepted and processed on a first-come,…