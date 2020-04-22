Global  

Hoover forming task force to study reopening businesses

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A metro area city is forming a task force to examine reopening businesses to recover economically from the pandemic. The city of Hoover has decided to create the committee, which will include Councilman John Lyda. According to the Shelby County Reporter, Mayor Frank Brocato both announced the initiative and gave an update during a Monday council meeting on city finances. Currently, the expected revenue shortfall will likely be between $8 million and $15 million. As we've reported, there has been…
