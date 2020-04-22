Hoover forming task force to study reopening businesses



Recent related videos from verified sources County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry talks 'back to business' task force



The criminal justice system is preparing to rebound from the state shutdown. Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is now talking about the county's 'back to business' task force. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago Covid Task Force



A member of the Covid-19 reopening task force explains why we just don't open up all businesses at once. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Impact: Re-Open Florida Task Force Discusses First Steps To Open Businesses Across State The Re-Open Florida Task Force discussed some first steps to eventually open businesses across the state again.

cbs4.com 1 week ago



Re-Open Florida Task Force Wants More Focus On Helping Small Businesses Members of a task force created by Gov. Ron DeSantis want more specifics about what hair salons, restaurants and other small businesses must do to reopen after...

cbs4.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this