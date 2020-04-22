Global  

CVS Health Launches Rapid COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing In Michigan

RTTNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
CVS Health Corp. extended its rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to Michigan, with the launch of a new rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Dearborn in collaboration with federal and state officials. Since March, the company has conducted more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests. The new testing is part of CVS Health's efforts to expand access to coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for everybody.
