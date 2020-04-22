Global  

CDC Director Says Second Wave Of Coronavirus Could Be Deadlier: Report

RTTNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the next winter, which, according to him, is likely to be even more devastating than the one that is raging across the globe. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Po
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: CDC says second wave may be 'more difficult'

CDC says second wave may be 'more difficult' 00:36

 The CDC says that it's bad now, but a 2nd wave of Coronavirus may be worse. They say this with thoughts of Flu season hitting in the winter at the same time as COVID-19.

