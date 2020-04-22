CDC Director Says Second Wave Of Coronavirus Could Be Deadlier: Report

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the next winter, which, according to him, is likely to be even more devastating than the one that is raging across the globe. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Po 👓 View full article

