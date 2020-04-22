Minorities Often Work These Jobs. They Were Among First To Go In Coronavirus Layoffs

Everton 36 pts/ R.I.P. OKC THUNDER Yup yup yup! And most of the layoffs have impacted Blacks, Latinos, and Asian-Americans the most.… https://t.co/2uDFjycXFE 1 hour ago

Dani Parker RT @NPR: The March jobs data show a number of racial disparities in the economic impact of the pandemic. Black Americans, Latinos and Asia… 5 hours ago

Andrew Griffith Job Losses Higher Among People Of Color During #Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/ZiuCUGQB1U 5 hours ago

Felicia RT @EdRosita: Minorities Often Work Service Jobs. Those Jobs Went First In Coronavirus Layoffs https://t.co/mGqvJJjcN7 12 hours ago

Dr. Rosita Ramirez Minorities Often Work Service Jobs. Those Jobs Went First In Coronavirus Layoffs https://t.co/mGqvJJjcN7 14 hours ago

Tim Pote @elchefe I just stumbled on this this evening: https://t.co/swY9XwgRw6 14 hours ago