Trump says Harvard must pay back relief money he signed into law Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

President Donald Trump joined mounting criticism of Harvard on Tuesday, saying the richest university in the country would pay back $8.6 million in relief money from a coronavirus stimulus package that the president himself signed last month. “Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump said at his evening news briefing, adding, “They have one […] 👓 View full article

