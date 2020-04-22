Global  

Trump says Harvard must pay back relief money he signed into law

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump joined mounting criticism of Harvard on Tuesday, saying the richest university in the country would pay back $8.6 million in relief money from a coronavirus stimulus package that the president himself signed last month. “Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump said at his evening news briefing, adding, “They have one […]
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back'

Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back' 00:44

 The president insisted that the Ivy League university was not entitled to the federal relief package.

