Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary' national debt

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· McConnell said there would not be another coronavirus relief bill in the near future, citing the national debt as "a matter of genuine concern."

· "You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we... · McConnell said there would not be another coronavirus relief bill in the near future, citing the national debt as "a matter of genuine concern."· "You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare - Published 3 days ago South African minister visits residents controversially evicted during coronavirus lockdown 02:17 South Africa's Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, visited the Mpolweni site where residents were earlier this week controversially evicted from the land by Cape Town's law enforcement unit. The eviction caused anger because the national government has placed a ban on all evictions...