Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary' national debt

Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary' national debt

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary' national debt· McConnell said there would not be another coronavirus relief bill in the near future, citing the national debt as "a matter of genuine concern."
· "You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: South African minister visits residents controversially evicted during coronavirus lockdown

South African minister visits residents controversially evicted during coronavirus lockdown 02:17

 South Africa's Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, visited the Mpolweni site where residents were earlier this week controversially evicted from the land by Cape Town's law enforcement unit. The eviction caused anger because the national government has placed a ban on all evictions...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DV99999

Swadeshi Vichar RT @businessinsider: Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary' nat… 4 minutes ago

grinningbamE

BEA💙Tweets🌊VoteBlueNoMatterWho🗳🍄RUmp is POS💩 🙄🥴Now he's concerned about the deficit?? Maybe he should roll back those huge tax breaks to the rich & corporations… https://t.co/SLcuUppeEg 19 minutes ago

DeVaughn5280

Wealthbuilderz TV Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing ‘extraordinary’… https://t.co/cBDy1mDEg6 40 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary'… https://t.co/LSuMT1Fnji 1 hour ago

the_crypto_feed

the crypto feed business insider: mitch mcconnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citin… https://t.co/WNkpPAvuNS 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Mitch McConnell just threw cold water on the immediate prospect of further coronavirus aid, citing 'extraordinary'… https://t.co/v08hWaC4hz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.