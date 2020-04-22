Global  

Mountain View software unicorn scores $250M at $4.5B valuation

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Open-source software unicorn Confluent Inc. on Tuesday said it has raised $250 million at a valuation of $4.5 billion — an 80 percent increase in its valuation in a little over a year. The Mountain View-based company offers a paid version of open source Apache Kafka software that adds modules for real-time analysis, application orchestration and development. The late stage Series E funding nearly doubles the total amount Confluent has raised to $456 million. It was led by Coatue Management…
