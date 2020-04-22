Global  

St. Louis County extends stay-at-home order as Covid-19 expected to peak this week

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a new stay-at-home order for the county Wednesday morning as Covid-19 levels are expected to peak in the region this week. The initial order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 22. There is not an end date on the new order, but Page said he will work with officials to reevaluate around the time Missouri's stay-at-home order is lifted, which is set for May 4.  “Until we have more testing to understand how deeply this virus has penetrated our community,…
