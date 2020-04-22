Wendy's Offers Free Chicken Nuggets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Wendy's Co. is offering free chicken nuggets on Friday to show its appreciation to people who are doing good for others across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food chain said it will give away free 4-piece orders of chicken nuggets to every car that rolls through the Wendy's drive-thru on Friday, April 24. The offer is available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. 👓 View full article

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 days ago Wendy's: Nugs not hugs 00:24 Wendy's is giving away free food today - they say it's a way to do something good after the out pour of support in the Coronavirus pandemic.

