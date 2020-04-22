Global  

Wendy's Offers Free Chicken Nuggets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

RTTNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Wendy's Co. is offering free chicken nuggets on Friday to show its appreciation to people who are doing good for others across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food chain said it will give away free 4-piece orders of chicken nuggets to every car that rolls through the Wendy's drive-thru on Friday, April 24. The offer is available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Wendy's: Nugs not hugs

Wendy's: Nugs not hugs 00:24

 Wendy's is giving away free food today - they say it's a way to do something good after the out pour of support in the Coronavirus pandemic.

