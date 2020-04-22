Global  

New program allows state's self-employed to apply for up to $370 per week in unemployment assistance

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development started accepting applications for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits Tuesday, meaning residents who identify as self-employed or as independent contractors could begin receiving as much as $370 per week. The PUA benefits are provided through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. The program is fully funded and available through the week ending Dec. 26, according to DWD. People who qualify…
