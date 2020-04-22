Morgan Stanley reveals 17 energy stocks to buy now that the price of oil has collapsed — and which ones to avoid Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· For the first time in history, the price of US crude oil reached negative double-digits on Monday.

· Falling prices have forced oil companies to slash capital spending and cut oil production.

· In a note on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it supports "defensive positioning" across North American energy firms.

· The... · For the first time in history, the price of US crude oil reached negative double-digits on Monday.· Falling prices have forced oil companies to slash capital spending and cut oil production.· In a note on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it supports "defensive positioning" across North American energy firms.· The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this