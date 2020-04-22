Global  

Canterbury strikes deal to bring more residential units to $200M Commons

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Canterbury Park Holding Corp. announced two real estate sales agreements that will add more than 160 residential units to the Canterbury Commons development.  Canterbury is selling approximately 14 acres of underutilized land surrounding Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee to Pulte Homes of Minnesota and Lifestyle Communities, LLC for approximately $3.5 million, according to a press release issued Wednesday.  Canterbury Commons is a 140-acre development that includes residential,…
